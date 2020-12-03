More than 27,000 people in Ohio lost their jobs last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services reports 27,750 people across the state filed initial jobless claims last week.

That’s in addition to 256,776 continued unemployment claims in Ohio.

ODJFS reports the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 37 weeks was 1,933,567.

That’s more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Nationally, more than 712,000 people filed new unemployment claims.

5.5 million continue to receive jobless benefits.

