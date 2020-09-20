More than 250 drivers pay for person behind them at drive-thru in amazing act of kindness

GRETNA, Va. (WJW) — More than 250 drivers took part in an amazing act of kindness in Virginia.

According to WSET, each one paid for the person behind them while in line at a drive-thru Dairy Queen in Gretna on Friday.

General Manager Janie Fleck said it all started around 7 a.m. with the first customer and then it continued for hours.

The TV station reports that exactly 256 vehicles participated.

