More than 21-thousand file new unemployment claims in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says 21,663 people in the state filed initial unemployment claims last week.

Nationwide, initial claims were 1,106,000.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 1,106,000 for the week ending 8/15 (+135,000).



Insured unemployment was 14,844,000 for the week ending 8/8 (-636,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) August 20, 2020

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 22 weeks (1,626,371) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years, according to ODJFS.

Nationally, 14.8 million people are currently unemployed.

