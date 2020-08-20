More than 21-thousand file new unemployment claims in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says 21,663 people in the state filed initial unemployment claims last week.

Nationwide, initial claims were 1,106,000.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 22 weeks (1,626,371) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years, according to ODJFS.

Nationally, 14.8 million people are currently unemployed.

