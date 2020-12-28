More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website.

The Hampton Bay Mara’s fans recalled from Home Depot ( courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada.

Back in October, nearly 300,000 fans sold at Lowe’s were recalled by the company Harbor Breeze Kingsbury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that aren’t secure. King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, said it will replace any of the faulty ones for free.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: