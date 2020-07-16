More than 17 million remain out of work in America

(WJW/AP) – 35,422 people in Ohio filed initial claims for unemployment last week.

That is on top of 429,638 continued jobless claims.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 17 weeks (1,499,712) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says it has distributed more than $5.2 billion in unemployment compensation.

Nationally, 1.3 million more people filed for unemployment.

The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 400,000 to 17.3 million, the government said.

