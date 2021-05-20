More than 150 missing children found in North Carolina rescue operation

*In the video, above, hear about an investigation last fall in Ohio that led to 45 missing children*

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — More than 150 missing children in North Carolina were found and brought home to their families as part of Operation Carolina Homecoming.

In a press conference on Wednesday, authorities announced the recovery of missing and runaway juveniles in the Charlotte area where earlier efforts to find them had not worked.

Before the operation began, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said more than 130 children were located. Then, intensive recovery efforts were used as part of Operation Carolina Homecoming. Police said between April 26 and May 7, they were able to find 27 more missing children.

Police said several of the juveniles were found to “have been engaged in high-risk activities such as prostitution and narcotics activity, and a few of them were victims of human trafficking.”

Those children were given resources to help in their recovery.