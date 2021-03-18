More than 15% of new unemployment claims in Ohio flagged for fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) – 115,174 initial claims for unemployment were reported for March 7 – 13 in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, nearly 20,000 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 322,063 continued jobless claims last week.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 52 weeks (3,028,950) was more than the combined total of those filed from 2014-2019.

ODJFS asks anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim to contact the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before.