OHIO (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will be releasing more than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants into the wild at public hunting areas across the state this fall.

The Division of Wildlife will release 14,020 pheasants at 25 public hunting areas beginning on October 21 during the Ohio youth small game hunting season.

In Northeast Ohio, the pheasants will be released at the Camp Belden Wildlife Area, Charlemont Metro Park, Berlin Wildlife Area, Grand River Wildlife Area, Highlandtown Wildlife Area, Spencer Wildlife Area, West Branch Wildlife Area and the Zepernick Wildlife Area.

These releases will take place during Ohio’s youth weekends on Oct. 21 and 28, and on Nov. 3 (opening day), Nov. 10, and Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day).

Other pheasant release locations across the state:

Central Ohio: Delaware Wildlife Area

Northwest Ohio: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area, Resthaven Wildlife Area, Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area, Tiffin River Wildlife Area and Wyandot Wildlife Area

Southeast Ohio: Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area, Salt Fork Wildlife Area and Tri-Valley Wildlife Area

Southwest Ohio: Caesar Creek Wildlife Area, Darke Wildlife Area, Fallsville Wildlife Area, Indian Creek Wildlife Area, Rush Run Wildlife Area and Spring Valley Wildlife Area

The ring-necked pheasant hunting season in Ohio is open from November 3, 2023, through January 14, 2024. A valid hunting license is required for hunting in Ohio.

For more details on hunting in Ohio, click here.