More than 120 crimes occurred in downtown Cleveland last weekend, city report says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 120 crimes were reported in the downtown Cleveland last weekend, which is when riots broke out following a police violence protest.

According to the City of Cleveland, there were 84 total cases and 122 total offenses in the downtown area on Saturday and Sunday.

The offenses include, but are not limited to: arson, burglary, disorderly conduct, drug abuse violations, drunkenness, felony assault, offense against children/family, other assault, stolen property, theft, vandalism and weapons.

Click here for a breakdown of the offenses.

Looting and tear gas at the CVS in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/t0aEIRllH6 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 31, 2020

These offenses come after a demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody escalated Saturday afternoon.

A police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

Several businesses including CVS, Colossal Cupcakes, and the Indians Team Shop were broken into. Some businesses were heavily damaged and looted. Several vehicles were set on fire, and some officers were injured.

All of this went on for hours before police regained control, and by the end of the night officers made dozens of arrests.

More cars burned in the downtown Cleveland area by rioters pic.twitter.com/dTcVaFJArg — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) May 30, 2020

Just got this video of people smashing the windows at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue. Was told the staff stayed in the bathroom while people took everything. pic.twitter.com/B7Qai1x8H3 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 30, 2020

The city is still cleaning up the destruction left behind by the rioters.

The disturbance in Cleveland exploded days after similar protests turned into riots in other cities. Nationwide, more than 10,000 people have been arrested and more than a dozen deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.

Click here for continuing coverage