More than 1,000 flights canceled as Midwest prepares for winter storm

**Related Video Above: Recent holiday travel was greatly affected by COVID outbreaks and also bad weather.**

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday ahead of a big weather event, the flight tracking service FlightAware.com showed.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport also canceled more than 100 departing flights, and airports in Kansas City, St. Louis and Detroit were also canceling more flights than usual.

This all comes as parts of the country, including Ohio, brace for a big winter storm this week.

The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches of snow was expected by Thursday in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.

At this time, some areas of Northeast Ohio are expected to see gusty winds as well as freezing rain before snow begins to fall. All areas are under either a winter storm watch or warning.

In general, the NWS is predicting travel is going to be difficult Thursday, so don’t be surprised if more flights are canceled.

FOX 8 meteorologists continue to keep viewers updated as the storm makes its way to Northeast Ohio.