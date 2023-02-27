(WJW) – After Monday’s rain, FOX 8 meteorologists turn their focus to Friday when snowflakes could fly.

It’s too soon to give specifics on the timing and how much snow the area could see, but models indicate that snow is likely and it’s possible we’ll have our first measurable snow event in March.

“We could potentially see more snow from this system than we saw all of February, now keep in mind that’s not really saying much considering we only had a little over 1 inch of snow in February,” explains Meteorologist Alexis Walters.

The potential for snow showers could continue through Saturday.

The track and timing of the system WILL change as FOX 8 meteorologists fine-tune the forecast as it gets closer.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated in Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook late last week.

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:

Snowfall over the last 10 years through February 15th. Only 3 other winters had less snow.

But before Friday’s snow chance, our team is tracking rain and wind. Monday temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon and wind could gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Monday Rainfall:



Then on Wednesdays temperatures will rise again briefly.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.