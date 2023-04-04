(WJW) – Tuesday will be quiet with some breaks of sunshine.

Highs will hang out in the 50s while areas south will climb into the 60s during the day.

We’re watching Wednesday this week as strong to severe storms return.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Ohio under an enhanced risk. That’s a level 3 out of 5.

The biggest threat is high wind and hail potential. An isolated tornado risk is also possible.

Here is the FOXcast for Wednesday and the storm timeline:

The timing for storms is mainly 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday with dry and pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

The Cleveland Guardians Home Opener looks cool, but dry with a little sunshine!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here is a look at the month of April climate history for northern Ohio:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

The long-range outlook shows above normal temps by mid-month.

Updated snowfall totals through April 7 – last 10 years.

You can watch the full FOX 8 forecast in the video player above.