(WJW) – A cloudy and cool Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Light showers move in by mid-morning with showers on and off in the afternoon, then becoming heavier in the mid/late evening and overnight.

Today’s forecast:

Spotty showers early Wednesday, but overall the day will be much drier.

Another front then moves in Thursday midday/afternoon.

Here is a look at rainfall totals from Sunday/Monday:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows periods of heat returning the last week of June building in central Texas and the central U.S.