CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One week after a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District left nine people wounded, Cleveland Police were expected to increase their presence in the area Saturday night.

Officers were on the ground in the Warehouse District in the pre-dawn hours last Sunday when many shots were fired.

During the week Jaylon Jennings, 25, was arraigned in court after being charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

He continues to be held on $1million bond for each count.

On Saturday, a manager of Acqua Di Luca, a restaurant in the Warehouse District celebrating its company’s 10th anniversary, said he sees last weekend’s shooting as the exception rather than the rule.

“It was one guy that had nothing better to do that night and decided to take it out on people but I think we are very safe,” said Kelhen Jarqura.

Jarqura said he has worked downtown for 20 years and had never seen any incident like the shooting last weekend.

He was happy to see there were officers on the ground at the time who immediately came to the aid of those who were shot.

In the last week Cleveland City Councilman Richard Starr introduced a proposal which would require businesses open late into the night to have working security cameras and as many as four armed security officers on duty.

If Starr’s proposal were to be passed by Cleveland City Council businesses across the city would have to hire a security guard overnight.

Jarqura believes having additional officers in the Warehouse District would give patrons to the bars and restaurants there an added sense of security, and might deter future crime, but he believes the area is already safe.

“It’s just the illusion of safety, but that’s how I look at it. People might think twice before doing something and I think down here police have a great grasp of the place,” said Jarquara. “At the end of the day anything you can do to help keep the younger crowd is going to help and it’s a great idea to have cameras but to what extent.”