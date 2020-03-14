More people stocking up on supplies as coronavirus concerns heighten here in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Fear over the coronavirus is creating a lot of anxiety as people are forced to deal with an uncertain situation. Store shelves are empty with many stocking up on basic necessities from hand sanitizer to toilet paper.

"Alcohol, wipes, you know, sanitizer, soap, cleaning stuff, that will be mostly my concern," said customer Marija Fedoran, as she lists items she is trying to buy.

Inside Sheliga Drug on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, many shelves are empty. Even the toilet paper aisle was bare until a new shipment arrived Friday morning.

"They stocking up because they don't know what's going on really and they want to make sure they have it, just in case they don't have to leave out their house," said customer Glenn Peoples.

Fox 8 viewers sent in pictures of empty shelves inside stores from across Northeast Ohio. One photo is from a Walmart in Akron, where an entire aisle of grocery items has been cleared out and a Target in Parma, where all of the cold and flu medication was sold out.

"Sam's Club all out of meat, no meat," said Peoples.

Store managers said there is no shortage of products from suppliers, more so that people are simply "panic buying."

"People are trying to prepare for the unknown, they're trying to prepare for an eventual possibility that they've not ever imagined," said Dr. Terry Stancin, Chief Psychologist at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Dr. Stancin said the stress of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic can create difficulty sleeping, eating, fear and depression.

"Having stress and worry and anxiety is really pretty normal, in fact, it's actually normal to even feel a little panicked about all of this," she said.

Dr. Stancin said social isolation, which is recommended to slow the spread of coronavirus, can create a bigger sense of loneliness and stress.

"With children, it's particularly important to be in good communication with the children about what they're hearing, what they're worried about, help explain to them what's happening, in terms they can understand. Take a breath and understand the real nature of the illness and use good reliable sources of information," she advised.