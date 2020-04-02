More people have filed for unemployment in March in Ohio than all of last year

(WJW) – More people filed for unemployment in the last two weeks than in all of 2019.

By a lot.

For the week ending March 28, 2020, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 272,117 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last two weeks stands at 468,414.

In all of 2019, just over 364,000 people filed for unemployment.

108,000 people have received unemployment benefits in the state so far, according to ODJFS.



More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week nationwide.

Ohio unemployment claims can be filed online at unemployment.ohio.gov or by calling 1-877-644-6562.

If you have trouble filing online, government leaders say you should restart the process instead of continuing to click buttons on the same page.

Problems with filing can be reported by emailing uctech@jfs.ohio.gov.

Click here for more on businesses that are currently hiring.