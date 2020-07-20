More orders expected this week in Ohio as COVID-19 numbers surge

OHIO (WJW) — Sixty percent of Ohioans are under mandatory mask requirements, and more could be coming.

WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tells @ChuckTodd that his state is “going the wrong way” on COVID infections and “would not rule out going state-wide” with a mask mandate. @GovMikeDeWine: “You wear the mask for other people. You wear the mask to protect your grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/LmRV7mub6b — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 19, 2020

Gov. Mike DeWine said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning that he wouldn’t rule out a statewide mask mandate and that more orders are coming for Ohio.

The news comes as coronavirus case numbers continue to surge in the state, and after DeWine recently appealed to the people of Ohio in an address to continue to wear masks in public.

“While we did a great job early on in Ohio, we are headed in the wrong direction and frankly, I’m very, very concerned about that,” he said.

During the interview, DeWine revealed that the state is poised to kick off an ad campaign this week about how wearing masks can save lives. He said to expect the first look at the ads on Tuesday.

“The message is that you wear the mask for other people,” DeWine said.

