AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The beautifully decorated grounds of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens will once again open this holiday season but, with even more opportunities for visitors to enjoy the sights.

Deck the Hall: Gracious Gatherings, as the occasion is called, will begin on the day after Thanksgiving and run through the end of the year.

New this year are extended hours. Guests can visit anytime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and organizers say the estate will remain open until 9 p.m. each operating night.

Days of operation include November 25-27 and December 1-4, 8-23, 26-30.

Organizers describe this year’s decorations as a “traditional Christmas- with some whimsy in the mix – for all to enjoy.”

A large Christmas tree will sit at the centerpiece in Carriage House Courtyard, and Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be nearby to visit with guests.

In all, 30 trees fill the Manor House, the gardens and grounds are lit with more than 1.2 million holiday lights, and a poinsettia tree serves as a perfect holiday photo op.

