CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 77 cases of monkeypox in the city to date as of Tuesday.

And for those who qualify, a monkeypox vaccine is now available in the Cleveland area. The Jynneos vaccine, a two-dose shot, is being given at a CDPH clinic this month on the following dates.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (for second doses)

Friday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 30

The clinic is at 1313 East 26th Street and is open noon to 6 p.m. on those dates. You do not have to preregister or make an appointment to get the shot.

Those who qualify for the vaccine include “men who are gay, bisexual, or have sex with men who are transgender, gender non‐conforming, or gender non‐binary who have multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, in addition persons who have been exposed to persons with confirmed MPX are considered high risk,” CDPH said in a statement.

Monkeypox is spread by contact with clothing that’s been contaminated, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has the virus or contact with respiratory secretions.

Find out more about the vaccine and anti-viral medication distribution at 216-350-1000 or right here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently reporting 248 cases in Ohio as of Monday. Click here for an interactive monkeypox map.