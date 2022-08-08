(WJW) – Cases of monkeypox continue to increase in Northeast Ohio.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 45 cases of monkeypox in Ohio. That number is up from 38 on Thursday of last week.

According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health’s website, the city now has 16 cases of monkeypox. That number is up from 14 on Friday.

Lake County and Lorain County health officials are also both reporting two cases in each county. Last week, Lorain reported one case and said the individual was isolated and the risk to the public was low.

Lake County officials have said that due to the small number of cases, the health department is not releasing additional information at this time.

Thursday, the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency in an effort to free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

Monkeypox spreads through close skin-to-skin contact like hugging and kissing, as well as sharing bed sheets, towels and clothes.