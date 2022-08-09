**For previous coverage, click above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 19 cases of monkeypox in the city as the number of cases in the state continues to rise.

The Portage County Health District and the Medina County Health Department have also now identified one case of monkeypox each in their counties, according to press releases.

The Lake County General Health District and the Lorain County Health Department both have two confirmed cases of monkeypox each in their counties, in statements to FOX 8.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 8,934 confirmed cases in the United States as of Tuesday. There were 68 cases in Ohio.

The CDC says a monkeypox infection typically lasts two to four weeks with the following symptoms:

A rash that may be located on or near the genitals and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy

Fever and chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms include sore throat, nasal congestion or cough

Flu-like symptoms before the rash

Some people get a rash first followed by other symptoms while others only experience a rash

The CDC offers the following guidelines to help prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects, including eating utensils or bedding, that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.

There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox, the CDC says, but since monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, the antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who may be more likely to get monkeypox.

The Central Outreach Wellness Center in Cleveland Heights announced on Tuesday they have 250 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to give out.

The wellness center says the vaccine is available to the following people:

Men who have sex with men or transgender people who: are HIV positive or been diagnosed with an STD in the past two months; have had multiple anonymous sex partners in the past two weeks

Anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services

Anyone with a known exposure to a confirmed case of monkeypox

For additional information on monkeypox, visit the CDC website here or the Ohio Department of Health website here.

Click here for the CDC’s monkeypox 2022 U.S. Map & Case Count interactive map.