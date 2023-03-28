[Editor’s Note: The video above is from FOX 8’s report in June 2022 following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. ]

(WJW) – After the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, FOX 8 reported on a major increase in requests for vasectomies at the Cleveland Clinic.

New data now shows not only an increase in the number of vasectomy consultations since the ruling but an increase in the number of men who actually went through with the procedure. Also, according to new data, more men under the age of 30 are taking an interest in the permanent contraception option.

The recent review specifically looks at the time following the Supreme Court’s decision to end the federally protected right to abortion and instead put the highly debated issue in the hands of each individual state.

The study found that at Cleveland Clinic hospitals, there was a 35% increase in requests for vasectomy consultations in the months following the ruling, compared to the same time period the year before.

The study also shows the number of vasectomies performed each month doubled following the Supreme Court ruling from 104 vasectomies per month to 218 vasectomies per month.

In addition to the increase in interest, the study found significantly more men under the age of 30, and more men without any kids were the ones requesting vasectomies.

According to the study, 24% of men seeking a vasectomy were under the age of 30. Prior to the court’s ruling, that was just 10%.

And, almost 17% of those interested in a vasectomy did not have any children, compared to about 9% previously.

“These were very big changes in a very short period of time, which indicated that men were being affected by the legal ruling,” said Urologist at Cleveland Clinic Dr. Raevti Bole.

The study states that while historically women appear to have taken on more responsibility to avoid future offspring through surgery and permanent contraception, the overturning of Roe v. Wade “changed the landscape of family planning.”

Dr. Bole says the best candidate for a vasectomy is one who knows with certainty that he does not want to have kids in the future, and although the procedure is reversible, the change would require a second surgery.

“It’s very important to consider whether you are actually done having kids or that you never want to have kids,” said Dr. Bole. “If you just want to take a break between kids, or if you think you might want kids in the future- don’t get a vasectomy.”

In Ohio, the so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban would make abortion illegal after the first detectable fetal heartbeat. This can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they’re pregnant.

The Ohio Ballot Board recently gave abortion rights groups the green light to begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the November ballot and in the hands of Ohio voters.