More learned about the victims in the Geauga County crash that killed 5, injured 3

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — We’re learning more about the victims of a horrific head-on crash in Geauga County that killed five people and injured three others.

The van was owned by the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities and tragically, the driver and four passengers died. Three others, including the driver of the semi-truck it struck head-on are in stable condition.

SKYFOX-HD captured scenes of the deadly head-on crash on State Route 44 in Newbury Township in Geauga County that happened around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway patrol, a passenger van owned by the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities went left of the center line and slammed head-on into a semi-truck just north of State Route 87.

WJW photo

“The passenger van was traveling southbound, after impact, both vehicles ended up off the roadway, semi went off the east side of the roadway and the passenger van ended up off the west side of the roadway,” said Lt. Larry Jones with the Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene first, along with the local fire department and EMS.

FOX 8 has learned that the van was carrying adults from SAW (Solutions at Work) Incorporated. According to their website, they assist adults with developmental disabilities with work, training and recreational opportunities.

“There were a total of seven people in the van, four of those were pronounced fatalities on scene, the three were transported to UH Geauga, along with the driver of the semi,” Jones said. “Then at the hospital, one of the passengers of the van also succumbed to the injuries from the crash. So a total of five fatalities.”

Judy Carey, the CEO of SAW, Inc released a statement that reads…”Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of those involved in today’s tragic motor vehicle accident. SAW, Inc. has offered their complete cooperation to local authorities as they investigate the circumstances of today’s accident. We will keep all involved parties informed of any developments, and will act as a resource for those that require assistance during this difficult time.”

“It is a very unfortunate thing when it does happen,” Jones said. “In this instance there was a vehicle that had many passengers in it and unfortunately in a head-on collision, that’s never good.”

State Route 44 was shut down for several hours, while police processed the scene. The accident remains under investigation.