More lane closures Saturday as drivers prepare for I-480 shift onto new Valley View Bridge

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – A big change for drivers who use I-480. Starting this weekend, all eastbound traffic will now shift onto the new Valley View Bridge.

There are a few traffic changes that will take place ahead of that shift.

I-480 eastbound between I-77 and Transportation Blvd. had double lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, single-lane closures will be implemented until 6 p.m. as traffic shift operations continue.

Also at 6 a.m. Saturday, I-77 north and southbound exit ramps to I-480 eastbound were closed as well as the I-480 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Blvd. They will remain closed until 1 p.m.

All I-480 eastbound traffic will be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge beginning Sunday. This will continue through Fall 2021 as crews work on the existing I-480 eastbound bridge.

Eastbound traffic will still have access to the I-77 interchange and exit to Transportation Boulevard.

