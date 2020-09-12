VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – A big change for drivers who use I-480. Starting this weekend, all eastbound traffic will now shift onto the new Valley View Bridge.
There are a few traffic changes that will take place ahead of that shift.
I-480 eastbound between I-77 and Transportation Blvd. had double lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge.
Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, single-lane closures will be implemented until 6 p.m. as traffic shift operations continue.
Also at 6 a.m. Saturday, I-77 north and southbound exit ramps to I-480 eastbound were closed as well as the I-480 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Blvd. They will remain closed until 1 p.m.
All I-480 eastbound traffic will be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge beginning Sunday. This will continue through Fall 2021 as crews work on the existing I-480 eastbound bridge.
Eastbound traffic will still have access to the I-77 interchange and exit to Transportation Boulevard.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- More lane closures Saturday as drivers prepare for I-480 shift onto new Valley View Bridge
- Miami Dolphins to ‘stay inside’ during National Anthem
- Court: Ohio voters can apply for absentee ballots via email, fax
- WATCH: 1-on-1 with Attorney General Dave Yost on Ohio State football & the Big Ten
- Buxton, Twins hand Bieber 1st loss, beat Indians 3-1