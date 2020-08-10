More guns despite fewer flyers, TSA says

(WJW) – The Transportation Security Administration says it is seeing three times the rate of guns in carry-on bags than this time last year, even though air travel is down by 75%.

TSA officers found 15.3 guns per million people in July, according to a press release.

In 2019 that number was 5.1

“TSA is diligently working to ensure our employees and passengers are safe and secure while traveling during a pandemic, and yet we are noticing a significant increase in loaded firearms coming into checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Despite the overall increase, TSA agents at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport found just two firearms for the month of July.

“80 percent of the firearms coming into the checkpoint are loaded and it’s just an accident waiting to happen,” Pekoske said.

