CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – More gunfire in Cleveland Heights is under investigation.

Two overnight incidents come just days after a mail carrier was robbed and another man was shot before he crashed into a tree.

The latest incidents took place at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officers first found a pickup truck with a couple of bullet holes in it on Quilliams Road.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo



Police then heard more shots fired about 30 minutes later, and found several shell casings on Noble and Elmwood roads.

The latest gunfire comes after males wearing Halloween masks robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon. That incident also took place on Quilliams Road.

And, earlier Tuesday morning, around 2:50 a.m., officers found a 30-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree after he had been shot in the 3500 block of St. Albans Road.

Police have not said if these incidents are related.

