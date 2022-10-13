CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More people can now score tickets to watch the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees.

The Guardians tweeted on Thursday, “We have released additional inventory for ALDS Games 3 & 4 to the general public. Can’t wait to have Progressive Field rocking this weekend.”

The additional tickets were released just moments before an official call was made to postpone Game 2 of the American League Division Series due to a rainy forecast in New York.

Game 2 will now be played Friday, Oct. 14, at 1:07 p.m.

From there, the series heads to Cleveland.

The Guardians won’t get much rest before their Saturday match-up at 7:37 p.m. and Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.

Whoever wins the best out of 5 will move to the American League Championship Series.