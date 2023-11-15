(WJW) – More “Friends” stars are speaking out and expressing their sadness for the loss of their co-star Matthew Perry.

Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the popular television sitcom for 10 seasons, was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28. He was 54.

Both Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, and David Schwimmer, who played Ross, posted sentimental photos, videos and statements about Perry Wednesday morning.

“Oh boy, this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston said in the Instagram post.

Aniston attached a video of a sentimental scene on the show and expressed a very touching caption.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” Aniston said. “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)”

Aniston posted a photo of the pair on the set of Friends, as well as a text conversation to go along with it.

Perry sent the photo to Aniston saying, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.” Aniston replied, “Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times.”

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “Could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day…❤️🕊️,” Aniston concluded.

David Schwimmer posted a single photo of the pair on set saying, “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Schwimmer said the photo he posted was one of his favorite photos with Perry saying, “Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he said.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’” Schwimmer concluded.

Actors Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox spoke out on Tuesday and released personal tributes to their “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram.

LeBlanc was the first to make an individual statement after the Friends cast released a joint statement on Oct. 30.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc said in the Instagram caption. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

The Instagram post features a series of photos of LeBlanc and Perry’s time together on the beloved sitcom.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” the caption continued.

Of course, LeBlanc ended the touching tribute with a joke saying, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Cox made an Instagram post the same day saying, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

Cox posted a clip of the show, the first moment Friends fans saw a budding relationship between characters Monica and Chandler, as well as the bloopers to go along with the actual scene.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️,” Cox said.