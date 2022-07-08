(WJW) – If you missed seeing a fireworks display last weekend, or you just can’t get enough of the big booms, there are more opportunities.

Here is where you can find public firework displays this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Boardman: On Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m., the Boardman Township community will hold their annual Independence Day Celebration. Fireworks take place at Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.

Cleveland: On Saturday, July 9, fireworks can be seen at the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival along Lake Erie. Find out more about the event, here.

Portage Lakes: On Saturday, July 9, fireworks can be seen over the Portage Lakes. The display will be shot off from Portage Lakes State Park, 5031 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio. More information on the day of events can be found here.