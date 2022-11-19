CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are releasing more information after three rental cars were stolen at gunpoint at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Friday.

According to Cleveland police, three males came into the Avis car rental area and took three vehicles with keys.

As they were leaving the lot, investigators say one suspect brandished a gun at the lot guard.

Police found the suspects and vehicles at Thrush Park, where two of the suspects fled with two of the vehicles. The third suspect was arrested and that vehicle was recovered.

Cleveland detectives are still investigating.