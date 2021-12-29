More details on four Little Italy carjackings

(In the video player above: More on the Christmas night carjacking in Little Italy.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police released new information on a string of recent carjackings in the Little Italy neighborhood.

The one ended in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman. Police said they believe the four crimes are connected.

Dec. 19 at about 5:30 p.m. on Mayfield Road near Fairview Avenue.

The 20-year-old victim was in the underground parking garage of her apartment building when the suspect in a ski mask walked up to her. According to the police report, he pointed a gun at her stomach and took her car keys. He told her not to call the cops because he knows where she lives, the report said.

Police tracked the car to Woodland Avenue.

Dec. 21 at about 11 p.m. at Murry Hill Road and Fairview Avenue.

The 21-year-old woman had just left a friend’s house when the suspect walked up to her car, opened the door and demanded she get out. The police report said he pointed a gun at her and took her phone. There was another suspect with him, who didn’t speak during the carjacking.

Police recovered the vehicle after a chase in Euclid.

Dec. 25 at about 11:15 p.m. at Random Road near Paul Avenue.

The 27-year-old victim was getting into her parked car when she was approached by the suspect, who demanded her keys. According to the police report, the suspect let her take her house key off the ring and asked how to start the car. He was armed with a gun with a green laser.

The stolen car was spotted the following night in Cleveland Heights. Police chased the car onto Shore Acres Drive in Cleveland, where the four suspects ditched the car and ran. Three were arrested, but two were later released to their parents.

Dec. 27 at about 9:35 p.m. at Random and Mayfield roads.

A 22-year-old law school student was shot twice during the carjacking, prompting a safety alert from Case Western Reserve University. The victim told police the suspect came out of nowhere, flashed a gun and demanded her keys. She said she didn’t think the gun was real and tried to grab her keys back. That’s when she was shot. A friend was walking nearby, and heard her calls for help and the gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of $5,000 is available.