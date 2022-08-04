(WJW) – More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.

Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

More counties are in the red in this week’s map, which is considered a high community level.

The red counties include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Portage, Summit, Erie, Huron, Sandusky, Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning. Summit, Lake, Portage and Ashtabula were the counties added this week.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, there are 1275 people who are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals. That’s about 100 more than last week at this time.

Admissions are up in kids under 17, 18 to 29 and 80 and up, according to OHA.