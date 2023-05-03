(WJW)- Several NE Ohio communities saw May snow.

Here is a look at some snow reports from Wednesday morning:

Showers and some wet snowflakes are still hanging around Wednesday morning.

We aren’t expecting accumulation like we saw Tuesday morning, but a slushy-dusting is possible on surfaces.

Mostly rain through midday then on-and-off in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Staying breezy.

Thursday: We will dry out. The warm front moves north Friday with cloud coverage increasing.

Temperatures will improve late this week and into the weekend. Still not super-warm but, we will be near normal with slightly above-normal temperatures briefly early next week (the 70s).

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here is a look at snow in May historically:

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently? There are three reasons:

First, the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.