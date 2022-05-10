CLEVELAND (WJW) – New charges have been filed against a 17-year-old driver arrested for the hit and run death of a child, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they want the teen prosecuted in adult court.

Last month, Cleveland Police say the teen hit and killed 5-year-old Apolina Asumani along West 50th.

Investigators arrested the teen hours later and began filing charges. Now, new charges have been added for involuntary manslaughter and receiving stolen property.

Court records show the driver had a stolen car. Other charges had already been filed for the child’s death, leaving the scene of an accident and even threatening a witness with a gun.

The I-Team also revealed earlier the teen had no driver’s license. She had been on the run from juvenile court with arrest warrants out for her from other crimes.

Meanwhile, county prosecutors say they’ve filed a motion to have the case moved into adult court. A judge will have to rule on that.

Police body camera video obtained by the I-Team shows the arrest of the teen. At one point, she tells police it’s her birthday.

She also tells police, “I hate you,” and, asks repeatedly if police gave someone her phone.

The I-Team also revealed a sharp drop in the number of speeding tickets issued citywide. Since the accident, people on the street where the child was killed put their own speed bumps on the street.