More budget cuts on the way if levy for Willoughby-Eastlake schools fails next month

WILLOUGHBY, OH -- The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's primary is on Tuesday, and there is still plenty of discussion going on in the Willoughby-Eastlake area where the school district is hoping an operating levy passes after failing last year.

53% of voters turned it down, but Superintendent Steve Thompson says he is optimistic about the March vote.

"We have had multiple coffees in people's homes, we have done levy walks, we've done a huge drive to increase voter registration, we've had multiple community meetings. A lot going on and it just feels like the momentum is a whole lot more positive than what we were up against in November," he told FOX 8.

Ed Hannan said it's helped them understand where others are coming from.

"We've learned a lot, more about what other people have had their opinions about and we respect that," he said.

The school district made deep cuts to school programs like athletics and some academics in November.

If it were to fail again in March, there would be another round of cuts including certain varsity athletics and more faculty, totaling more than 5 million dollars.

If it passes, tax payers would be looking at $173 a year on a $100,000 house.

Disantis says there is some confliction amongst members of the community.

"I think there's a lack of faith in the current leadership, and that has an impact on what people do when they do go to the polls," he said.

But he has grandchildren in the system that would be impacted.

"What's best for the students, of children of the community is what I think you have to look at," he said.

