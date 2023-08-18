Editor’s Note: The video above is the forecast for August 18, 2023.

(WJW) – In a celestial spectacle, the moon and Mars will be in close proximity to each other Friday.

To catch a glimpse of this extraordinary arrangement, look westward as the sun sets and locate the moon. The moon and Mars will be relatively low by sunset, according to Space.com.

Mars will be positioned just below and to the left of the moon.

For the keen-eyed observers, there is an added challenge of spotting the distant planet Mercury, which will appear much fainter and smaller than Mars.

Mercury will be approximately 6 degrees below the moon, equivalent to half the width of a palm when held at arm’s length.

So will you be able to see it in Northeast Ohio?

Check the forecast here.