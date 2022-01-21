‘Monumental news:’ Intel plants will bring 20,000 jobs to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Early Friday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s team confirmed the news that Intel Corporation would be investing $20 billion to build two factories in the state that would ultimately lead to 20,000 jobs.

A site in Licking County will be home to the semiconductor or chip manufacturing facilities.

They plan to build both facilities by 2025.

According to a press release, the project will be the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.

The jobs breakdown as 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning 6 figures, thousands of construction jobs and thousands of other jobs generated by the new facilities.

“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”

“We are excited to call Ohio home to Intel’s first new manufacturing site in 40 years,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

Gov. DeWine will hold a press conference on the project at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

FOX8.com will stream it live.