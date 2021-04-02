Montville police share video to warn drivers to pay attention after garbage truck hits car

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Montville police released a video of a terrifying crash as a warning for everyone to pay attention, put down the phone, and obey the traffic laws.

In a recent Facebook post, the department shows video of an accident that happened right in front of their station early Friday morning and says it wasn’t due to weather or health issues, but human error.

According to police, no one was injured in the crash that involved the driver of a garbage truck who passed through an intersection, failed to see the blinking LED stop sign and smashed into a car that had the right of way.

Police warn that since construction season is here drivers might need to take detours on roads they are less familiar with and the roadways are dangerous enough.

Since all of the major roads in the Montville, Medina City, and Medina Township area are receiving improvements over the next few months, police say it’s important for drivers to pay attention so everyone can make it through construction season safely.