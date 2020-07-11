Montville police issue warning after scammers pretending to be from Apple target residents

*Watch our report above on a jury duty scam in Cuyahoga County.*

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Montville police took to social media to warn residents about a new scam circulating in the area.

“We have had several calls today, and even some of our officers have received the calls indicating that their Apple Account has been compromised.”

Some of the victims gave the scammers money, believing that the call was really coming from Apple. Other victims claim they received up to 20 calls from the same individuals today.

The department said Apple would never call someone out of the blue, so if you do get a call from someone claiming to work for them, hang up immediately. You should also never give your personal or banking information over the phone.

“Scammers use any means they can—fake emails, pop-up ads, text messages, even phone calls—to try to trick you into sharing personal information, such as your Apple ID password or credit card information.”

