MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect in six bank robberies, one in which police said he threatened a mass shooting if the teller didn’t hand over cash, is now in jail.

Police suspect Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, in three separate bank robberies in Ohio, as well as three other robberies in Indianapolis in 2021 and 2022, according to a Facebook post from the Montville Police Department.

Arnold is accused of robbing the Huntington Bank along Medina Road in Montville Township just after 10 a.m. on July 7. Police said he entered the bank and handed the teller “a note that referenced a mass shooting” if the teller did not hand over large bills. He ended up making off with $70, according to the release.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and police agencies in Madison and Preble County worked together to link Arnold to robberies in those counties on July 6 and Dec. 16. Arnold was arrested after the Dec. 16 robbery, according to the release. He’s also believed to be responsible for three other robberies in Indianapolis in 2021 and 2022.

Arnold is currently in custody in Preble County, and has a local arrest warrant for the July 7 robbery in Montville Township.