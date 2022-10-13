CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Monsters are showing their support for the Cleveland Guardians as they make their championship run.

The hockey team announced on Twitter they will move up their Saturday game so that it no longer conflicts with game 3 of the American League Division Series and fans can cheer on both teams.

The Monsters game versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 15 will now take place at 3 p.m. Doors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will open at 2:00 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

The opening pitch for the Guardians versus the New York Yankees is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. at Progressive Field.

For fans holding tickets to Saturday’s Monsters game, no action is necessary. Tickets for the game are still available. They start at just $10 and can be purchased here.

Guardian postseason ticket information can be found, here.