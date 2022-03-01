Monster Jam rolling into FirstEnergy Stadium this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for an action-packed weekend in Cleveland this summer as Monster Jam rolls into town.

The motorsports experience will be at FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday, July 2.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, beginning at 2:30 that Saturday afternoon, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers, and take pictures, along with enjoying other family-friendly fun.

Monster Jam – courtesy: Field Entertainment

Fans will also be able to see high-flying stunts and what’s described as fierce head-to-head battles for the event championship.

Tickets are available, HERE, now for Monster Jam preferred customers. Tickets go on sale to everyone else on March 8.