** See prior coverage of a Monster Jam event in July at FirstEnergy Stadium in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Monster Jam Arena Championship is coming to Rocket Mortage FieldHouse in February 2023.

The monster truck event, now in its 30th year, will bring “world-class athletes” to show off their skills and speed at the venue, 1 Center Court, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Monster Jam Preferred Customers can now get advance tickets starting at $20 now on the venue’s website. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

At pit parties from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 and 19, fans and their families can get up close with the monster trucks, meet drivers and get autographs and photos.

Right now, the drivers on the February lineup are: Brandon Vinson, driving Gravedigger; Coty Saucier, driving Dragon; Brandan Tulachka, driving Get-Er-Done; Zack Garner, driving Wild Side; Mikalya Tulachka, driving Megalodon; and Jon Zimmer Jr., driving Terminal Velocity.

Two other trucks and drivers have yet to be announced. The lineup is subject to change.

“Cleveland fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship,” reads a news release. “Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series Central Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion.”

The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.