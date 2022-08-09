CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — As monkeypox case counts continue to grow, a vaccine is now available in the Cleveland area for those who qualify.

The Central Outreach Wellness Center on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights reportedly has 250 doses of the vaccine called JYNNEOS to give out.

In a statement, the wellness center said the following people qualify for the vaccine:

– Men who have sex with men or transgender people who: are HIV positive or been diagnosed with an STD in the past two months; have had multiple anonymous sex partners in the past two weeks; have attended a sex party or bathhouse in the past two weeks – Anyone who exchanges sex for money, goods or services – The vaccine is reportedly about 85% effective. An antiviral treatment is also available at Central Outreach Cleveland for those who are or may have come down with monkeypox.

Find out more about the vaccine distribution at 216-350-1000.

Click here for the CDC’s monkeypox 2022 U.S. Map & Case Count interactive map.