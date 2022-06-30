CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported Thursday that a Cleveland resident has been confirmed to have monkeypox.

The person has had very limited contact with others in the last 21 days, according to the health department. Anyone who may have had contact with the patient will receive a call from health officials to monitor their symptoms.

The person has not been identified in any way. Health officials haven’t said where the resident lives, their age or gender.

“The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public,” The Cleveland Department of Public Health said in a press release.

Two other cases have been confirmed in Ohio. Both previous cases were in Columbus.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that typically can cause flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2-to-4 weeks. Monkeypox is transmitted from person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions. It can also be transmitted from person to person by inhaling large respiratory droplets or through close contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials. It typically takes between 1 and 2 weeks after exposure to exhibit symptoms from the monkeypox virus, but it could take as long as 3 weeks.