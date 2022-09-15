CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a man trusted to handle big money has now been indicted for stealing big money.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor has indicted Corey Maddox.

Investigators say Maddox worked for a security company on a money truck servicing ATMs.

Maddox is accused of stealing more than $6,000 and now faces a felony charge of theft.

The indictment shows the date of the offense took place between June and September of this year.

Cuyahoga County Court records did not list a phone number or an attorney for Maddox.

He has been scheduled to go to court to get the chance to begin defending himself later this month.