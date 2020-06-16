Money distributed this week for kids in Ohio on reduced lunches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio families with children who receive free or reduced breakfasts and lunches should start receiving money this week.

The temporary program, called Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), gives the families of 507,000 students who receive the assistance the money as a credit that can be spent in grocery stores.

The money amounts to about $300 per student.

People who receive help with food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will have that money loaded directly to their P-EBT card.

If you don’t currently receive SNAP benefits, you’ll get your card in the mail.

The first cards were mailed out last week and a second round will go out by the end of this week.

More information here or call 1-866-244-0071.

