JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Jefferson Village are looking for a man who took someone’s bag of cash outside a bank.

It happened on January 2, around 9:30 a.m. at the Hunting Bank on West Jefferson St., police say.

According to the suspect description, a man who was wearing a yellow face mask, yellow gloves and a gray jacket took the deposit bag and cash from the victim as the person was on their way into the bank.

The victim was not hurt.

According to police, officers were on the scene “within seconds of call.”

The suspect left on foot. Police are still looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson Village police at (440)576-0020.