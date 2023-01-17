CLEVELAND (WJW) — A monetary reward is now being offered for information that could lead investigators to Amanda Dean, a Huron County mother who’s been missing since July 2017.

An anonymous donor has pledged a reward of up to $5,000 for information on her whereabouts, according to a Tuesday, Jan. 17, news release from the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults.

State investigators earlier this month announced the search for Dean would resume, more than five years after she was first reported missing. Huron County authorities assured the family that Dean was safe, but in late December, authorities were unable to fulfill Dean’s family’s request for “proof of life.”

“I want to hear your voice again; I want to hear you sing. I’m sorry,” said her mother, Caroline Tokar.

Tips can be provided to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling 1-855-BCI-OHIO (1-855-224-6446). Tipsters can remain anonymous.