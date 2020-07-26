Monday heats back up with temps in the 90s, pop-up storms and showers possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been issued for parts of our area until midnight. Overnight lows only drop into the low-mid 70s!
Another hot one tomorrow! Highs back in low 90’s. A cold front heads our way, pop-up showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Slim chance of a strong to severe storm with strong winds and heavy rain the threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a MARGINAL risk Monday. A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise gradual clearing.
We need the rain in several communities. The latest drought conditions released last Thursday show parts of our area in a moderate drought.
Get ready to water more! A sunny, dry, seasonable stretch ahead.
Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
